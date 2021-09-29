KZN Social Dev probing child abuse claims at unregistered Phoenix creche

Residents picketed outside the early childhood development centre on Tuesday demanding that the principal be fired after a teacher was caught on camera kicking a two-year-old.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Social Development Department is investigating alleged abuse at a Phoenix creche.

In a video clip shared on social media, the educator is seen kicking a two-year-old toddler, who falls on his face.

The child has a broken nose and a split lip, along with other injuries to the face.

KZN Social Development Department spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela said the creche in question was also not registered with the department.

“That ECD is not owned by the state or working with the state, but it is a private ECD. The report from the school is that they were still waiting for people from the Department of Health, the environmental practitioners, to certify their property.”

More parents have come forward also alleging physical abuse of their children.

