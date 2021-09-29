King Misuzulu to meet major houses of Zulu royal family in bid to restore unity

Amid the raging feud within the Zulu Royal Court, the King of the Zulu nation has called a mass meeting of royals who have been embroiled in a bitter kingship dispute since King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuZulu’s passing in March.

JOHANNESBURG - AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is expected to meet with all major houses of the Zulu royal family in Ulundi on Wednesday in a bid to restore unity.

Some royals have questioned the legitimacy of King Misuzulu as the rightful heir, with different names being bandied about on who should ascend the throne.

The family has assured those who were not invited, that their interests would be fully represented while another faction who does not recognise Misuzulu kaZwelithini as king has cautioned family members about attending the meeting.

Spokesperson for the royal family, Prince Thulani Zulu said: “I trust that these houses that are here faithfully in their negotiations because we are here to listen to the truth because the truth will conquer. Our coming here is that we must take the truth and put it on the table and everyone must see 'this is the truth'. We know some people deny the truth and that is human nature, but the truth is there.”

