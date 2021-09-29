Khayelitsha residents urge police to act swiftly after triple murder

Nolusindiso Bless, aged 17, and her two friends - aged 20 and 21 - were shot in the head in the TT Block informal settlement on Monday night.

CAPE TOWN - Residents of a Khayelitsha community where three young women were murdered called have on police to act swiftly as they feel unsafe.

Nolusindiso Bless, aged 17, and her two friends - aged 20 and 21 - were shot in the head in the TT Block informal settlement on Monday night.

Police have instituted a 72-hour activation plan in search of the killer or killers.

A resident stood by his gate on Tuesday as he explained how he fell to the floor after hearing gunshots outside his home.

“I heard the shot and I fell. I later came out and there were three girls,” he said.

Another resident ran out once the gunshots stopped. Terrified as her daughter had been playing outside.

“My child was not in the house at that time, so I can check if it's not her. Then we came and ran here. When we got here, there were three girls laying here,” he said.

The motive has not yet been established but it’s understood the three young women did not live in the TT Block informal settlement.

The one victim identified by family, Bless, lived in nearby X-section.

The identities of the other two victims have not yet been disclosed.