Khayelitsha community knows who's behind triple killing, claims CPF

Gender-based violence

Femicide

Khayelitsha Site B CPF CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha community knows who's behind a triple femicide in the TT Block informal settlement. That's according to the Site B community policing forum. Three young women, aged 17, 20 and 21, were shot in the head at around 8pm on Monday night. #KhayelitshaMurder #TripleMurder Bless and two of her friends were shot dead in neighbouring TT block informal settlement last night. No arrests have yet been made. This is the spot where residents found their bodies. SF pic.twitter.com/6MtQAARwx1 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2021

The community policing forum's Nozuko Mdingi said that the young women had been at a tavern before the attack.

"The girls were celebrating because they finished writing grade 12 exams. Apparently, they did that every year after they finished writing, so they went to the smokkel huis."

She said that they met a man there who bought them alcohol.

"The blesser kept buying them alcohol and later pretended that he was totally drunk. So they ran as they were finished drinking and as they were running, the blesser followed them and approached one as maybe he was planning on sleeping with her."

Mdingi explains what's believed to have happened next.

"When he approached the girl, he took the firearm out and began to shoot."

Police have prioritised the investigation, but there've been no arrests yet.

