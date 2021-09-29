It's best foot forward for Dolly the lamb after receiving prosthetic leg
Dolly was rescued a year ago in Sutherland where Gayl Basson from Fallen Angels Pet Rescue happened to find her. Basson said that when Dolly was a few days old, her front leg got trapped in a snare and her leg had to be amputated.
CAPE TOWN - Dolly the lamb, who recently received a new prosthetic leg is adjusting well.
Dolly started living on a farm in Melkbosstrand with Basson, who recently put up a plea on Facebook to help the lamb. She said there were offers of pipes and spit braai's and then a prosthetic company came along to assist.
"It looks gorgeous, it looks almost normal. It comes with a thick silicone sock that we put on first and then the prosthesis, so it's very comfortable for her. She's a shep but she bounces around and she plays and she's curious but she comes and visits us and sits in the lounge, so she's a pet," Basson said.
The sheep's leg was made by Eugene Rossouw from Eugene Rossouw Prosthetics. Dolly was the first animal he worked on as his business usually focused on humans.
But in the end, Rossow said that it was satisfying and he was happy that he was able to hopefully improve Dolly's quality of life.
"It's the compassionate part. I would not have done if you didn't care about the animal's wellbeing and hopefully it will improve her quality of life and also the satisfaction that something challenging was executed reasonably well."
