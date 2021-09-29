It's best foot forward for Dolly the lamb after receiving prosthetic leg

Dolly was rescued a year ago in Sutherland where Gayl Basson from Fallen Angels Pet Rescue happened to find her. Basson said that when Dolly was a few days old, her front leg got trapped in a snare and her leg had to be amputated.

CAPE TOWN - Dolly the lamb, who recently received a new prosthetic leg is adjusting well.

Basson said that she was told that when she was a few days old, her front leg got trapped in a snare and her leg had to be amputated.

Dolly started living on a farm in Melkbosstrand with Basson, who recently put up a plea on Facebook to help the lamb. She said there were offers of pipes and spit braai's and then a prosthetic company came along to assist.

"It looks gorgeous, it looks almost normal. It comes with a thick silicone sock that we put on first and then the prosthesis, so it's very comfortable for her. She's a shep but she bounces around and she plays and she's curious but she comes and visits us and sits in the lounge, so she's a pet," Basson said.