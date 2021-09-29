It’s a sweet September for Makhadzi as album gets gold status

The so-called queen of Limpopo dance music celebrated the good news for her album Kokovha, which was released in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo dance musician Makhadzi has celebrated her album Kokovha going gold, announcing the news and thanking her fans on Twitter.

Kokovha album reached gold , iam proud to say iam the first female artist to reach gold in album not a single song. Thanks for your love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WLoZXQZZa6 — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) September 25, 2021

The album was released in 2020 and includes hits such as Red Card and Kokovha, and features some of South Africa’s biggest recording artists like Sho Madjozi, MoonChild Sanelly, and Prince Benza.

Another reason to celebrate in the month of September was that Makhadzi – whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona – has released her new album African Queen. The 19-song album features big household names in popular genres such as amapiano, including Kabza De Small, Lady Du, and Cassper Nyovest.

The queen of Limpopo dance music also announced that her fans in KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to her tour in the province alongside DJ Tira in October.

