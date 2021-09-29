Implementing ANC resolution on corruption has been challenging - Ramaphosa

African National Congress (ANC) president Ramaphosa was speaking at the party's post-election manifesto briefing on Wednesday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that the governing party has committed itself to act against corruption.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the ANC's post-election manifesto briefing on Wednesday evening.

Just hours after authorising the release of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)'s report on Digital Vibes, Ramaphosa said that dealing with corruption had been a challenge.

"Importantly, the renewal of the ANC itself was an important part of the mandate that we were given. This has required that we confront corruption not only within society but within our own ranks as a movement. The implementation of the 54th conference resolution on ANC members charged or implicated in corruption has been challenging."

The report has implicated a number of senior officials in the Health Department.

It also revealed that former Health Minster Zweli Mkhize lied when he told the public that neither he nor his family had benefited from the Digital Vibes deal.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.