'Gupta fixer' implicated in Transnet, Trillian case identified as Kuben Moodley

The alleged fixer for the Gupta family appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon after he was arrested at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday night as he was about to board a plane en route to Dubai.

JOHANNESBURG - The so-called middleman in the Transnet, Regiments Capital and Trillian corruption case has been identified in the Palm Ridge Magistrates court as Kuben Moodley.

The alleged fixer for the Gupta family appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon after he was arrested at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday night as he was about to board a plane en route to Dubai.

He's linked to money laundering of the proceeds from contracts that were improperly awarded by Transnet to Regiments Capital and Trillian.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.