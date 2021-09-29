Gugulethu community wants man accused of torching GBV activist arrested - CPF

Jacquelene Mpontsana, who worked to fight gender-based violence, was doused with petrol and set alight during an argument last week and died from her injuries.

CAPE TOWN - The Gugulethu community policing forum said that residents were demanding the swift arrest of a man accused of setting his girlfriend alight.

A prayer service was held for Jacquelene Mpontsana on Tuesday.

The Gugulethu community policing forum's Thembinkosi Mjuza said that residents were outraged and wanted to see Mpontsana's killer behind bars.

The man fled following the attack last Monday and was still on the run.

Mjuza said that the police service in Gugulethu was severely under-resourced and the CPF feared high levels of gender-based violence and other crimes may result in residents taking the law into their own hands.

Mpontsana was at the forefront of the fight against gender-based violence.

She was first appointed in the Western Cape Department of Community Safety in 2005 and before her death, she was responsible for inspecting police stations to check for compliance in relation to assisting victims of GBV.

