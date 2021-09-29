Ferrari driver and passenger shot dead in Soweto

The male driver and 21-year-old female passenger succumbed to their wounds on the scene on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for those responsible for a suspected hit in Soweto after a Ferrari driver and passenger were gunned down in a hail of bullets.

They were shot at by assailants in a Toyota Etios near Chris Hani and Klipvalley roads.

The police's Mavela Masondo on Wednesday said the motive for the murder was not yet known.

“Police have since opened a case of murder for investigation. No suspects have been arrested so far, we are appealing to anyone who's got information that can help in the investigation or assist apprehend the suspects to please call the nearest police station.”

