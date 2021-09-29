Digital Vibes: SIU finds evidence of fraud by Pillay, Mkhize lied

The SIU has recommended that the Department of Health 's director general Anban Pillay should be criminally prosecuted for financial misconduct for his role in the Digital Vibes contract.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit's report into the Digital Vibes scandal has found that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation, failed in his oversight duties, and was clearly conflicted given the irregular appointment of his friends.

The long-awaited report has finally been made public on Wednesday and as expected, its findings are scathing.

The SIU has recommended that the Department of Health 's director general Anban Pillay should be criminally prosecuted for financial misconduct for his role in the Digital Vibes contract.

The damning SIU report has found there is enough evidence to link Pillay to fraud during the Digital Vibes contract.

It found he deviated from normal procurement procedures and made numerous material and intentional misrepresentations to National Treasury.

The report also found that Mkhize lied to both the country and the president when he said during a press briefing in May this year that neither he nor his family had benefited from the Digital Vibes deal.

The SIU has evidence that Mkhize's son received benefits from Digital Vibes boss Tahera Mather.

The report also found Digital Vibes failed to declare company tax and VAT to Sars.

Meanwhile, the decision by Ramaphosa to authorise the release of the report has been welcomed by opposition political parties.

The GOOD Party's Brett Herron said it was essential if we were going to stamp out corruption that there was always complete transparency.

“There should be no place to hide for those who concoct corrupt schemes, which defraud the public purse and this publication of the report shines the light directly on those who need to be shamed.”

The Democratic Alliance's Siviwe Gwarube said they had long called for this report to be made public.

“It was absolutely important for us to understand who is implicated in this report, who is guilty of having had a hand in the embezzling of public money and what will be done to hold them accountable, and that now becomes the focus for us.”

