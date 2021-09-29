Digital Vibes: DoH formulating disciplinary charges for implicated officials

The Health Department's acting Director-General Nicholas Crisp has confirmed to Eyewitness News that it intends to get started with the disciplinary hearings against those implicated in the SIU report 'as quickly as possible'.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department has confirmed that the formulation of disciplinary charges against all officials implicated in the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)'s scathing Digital Vibes report was already under way.

President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the release of the long-awaited report conducted by the SIU into Digital Vibes on Wednesday morning.

It documents how millions of rands, through irregular contracts, were awarded to a company fronting on behalf of former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's close associates.

It details how the former minister and his family benefited from the Digital Vibes money.

READ: SIU report on Digital Vibes

SIU report into Digital Vib... by Primedia Broadcasting

The Health Department's acting Director-General Nicholas Crisp has confirmed to Eyewitness News that it intends to get started with the disciplinary hearings against those implicated in the SIU report "as quickly as possible".

The SIU's report details how the Health Department's former acting Director-General Anban Pillay and others, including its spokesperson Popo Maja, manipulated the scoring process to make sure that Digital Vibes was awarded the contract.

Digital Vibes had less experience than its competitor Brandswell, who was willing to render the same service to the department at half the cost.

Crisp said that now that they had more specific details regarding each individual's role in the contract, they could proceed with the formality of the actual disciplinary charges.

ALSO READ:

- Digital Vibes: SIU finds evidence of fraud by Pillay, Mkhize lied

- Ramaphosa urged to act after release of Digital Vibes damning report

- Parly health committee chair welcomes release of SIU report on Digital Vibes

But when asked whether anyone would be suspended in the light of these damning findings, Crisp said that there was no need for it now.

"The purpose of suspension is to prevent people from interfering in an inquiry, to protect them and protect us. There is no need to suspend anyone now, now that there is no more investigations."

The report recommended that Pillay face criminal charges for fraud as he intentionally mislead National Treasury.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.