CT hikers warned to beware of snakes on trails as weather warms up

Snake rescuers are warning hikers to keep their eyes peeled on trails for snakes emerging from their winter slumber.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town has many hiking trails for outdoor enthusiasts to kick up some dust, but with the warmer weather upon us, it's not just hikers who'll be enjoying the African sun.

Shaun MacLeod is a snake rescue coordinator volunteer and the director of reptile educational awareness consultants.

He said: “This is the time that they will have come out of hibernation. Now it’s time they come out looking for food, water and look for a breeding partner.”

