Go

COVID-19: 201 more deaths and 1,367 new cases in SA

Two hundred and one more people have died after contracting the virus, pushing the death toll to 87,417.

FILE: A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) treats a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients, while another cleans the ward at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
FILE: A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) treats a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients, while another cleans the ward at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - There's been a significant rise in South Africa’s daily COVID-19 casualties.

Two hundred and one more people have died after contracting the virus, pushing the death toll to 87,417.

The country also recorded 1,367 more infections over the past 24 hours; it’s a positivity rate of 8.6%.

Government is trying to inoculate at least 70% of the population by the end of the year.

So far, 17.1 million vaccines have been administered on home soil.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA