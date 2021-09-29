COVID-19: 201 more deaths and 1,367 new cases in SA
Two hundred and one more people have died after contracting the virus, pushing the death toll to 87,417.
JOHANNESBURG - There's been a significant rise in South Africa’s daily COVID-19 casualties.
The country also recorded 1,367 more infections over the past 24 hours; it’s a positivity rate of 8.6%.
Government is trying to inoculate at least 70% of the population by the end of the year.
So far, 17.1 million vaccines have been administered on home soil.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 898 888 with 1 367 new cases reported. Today 201 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 87 417 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 765 with a recovery rate of 95,4% pic.twitter.com/pmwNS8LxVLDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) September 28, 2021
