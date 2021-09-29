COVID-19: 201 more deaths and 1,367 new cases in SA

Two hundred and one more people have died after contracting the virus, pushing the death toll to 87,417.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been a significant rise in South Africa’s daily COVID-19 casualties.

The country also recorded 1,367 more infections over the past 24 hours; it’s a positivity rate of 8.6%.

Government is trying to inoculate at least 70% of the population by the end of the year.

So far, 17.1 million vaccines have been administered on home soil.