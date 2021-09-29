Case of Gugulethu GBV activist handled by under-resourced police: CPF

Jacquelene Mpontsana was doused with petrol and set alight during a domestic dispute last week.

CAPE TOWN - The Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF) said residents would only rest once a man accused of setting his girlfriend alight was behind bars.

A prayer service was held in the area on Wednesday for murdered gender-based violence worker Jacquelene Mpontsana.

The 40-year-old was doused with petrol and set alight during a domestic dispute last week.

The Gugulethu CPF's Thembinkosi Mjuza said residents were outraged and wanted to see Mpontsana's killer behind bars.

The man fled following the attack last Monday and is still on the run.

Mjuza said the police service in Gugulethu had been severely under-resourced and the CPF feared high levels of gender-based violence and other crimes may result in residents taking the law into their own hands.

“That’s another thing we are fearing, but we are encouraging people to work together,” he said.

Mpontsana was at the forefront of the fight against gender-based violence.

She was first appointed in the Western Cape Department of Community Safety in 2005 and before her death, she was responsible for inspecting police stations to check for compliance in relation to assisting victims of violence against women and children.

