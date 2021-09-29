Case against men accused of assaulting Uber driver postponed

This follows a video that was widely shared on social media where the accused, Timothy Maseteng, and an accomplice are seen beating an Uber driver, known as Mulalo.

JOHANNESBURG - The case involving a Katlehong People's Taxi Association driver accused of assaulting an e-hailing driver has been postponed.

Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo has condemned the attack and called for law enforcement to find all involved.

E-hailing service drivers' lives continue to be at risk in the escalating violence and intimidation meted used by traditional cab drivers.

The latest assault happened on 16 September in full view of the community.

The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Maseteng would appear in court on Friday and faced charges of attempted murder and kidnapping.

“A 57-year-old man, Timothy Maseteng, was remanded in custody until 1 October for him to get legal representation nd bring a formal bail application before the court.”

Drivers have begun relying on WhatsApp groups to communicate and report incidents to warn each other about areas to avoid.

