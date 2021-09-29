Go

Ballon d'Or to be awarded in November

Last year's event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi reacts after winning the Ballon d'Or France Football 2019 trophy at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris on December 2, 2019. Picture: AFP.
PARIS - Football's prestigious Ballon d'Or will be awarded on 29 November in Paris, event organiser France Football magazine announced on Wednesday.

The nominees for the awards, which include men's and women's player of the year, best young player and best goalkeeper, will be announced on 8 October.

Six-time winner Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe won the awards the last time they were held in 2019.

While upstaged recently by Fifa's own awards, the Ballon d'Or, whose first recipient was Stanley Matthews in 1956, remains one of the most coveted individual awards in football.

