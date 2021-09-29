Alleged middleman in Transnet & Trillian corruption case nabbed

The man was linked to money laundering and contracts that were improperly awarded by Transnet to Regiments Capital and Trillian.

JOHANNESBURG - A so-called middleman in the Transnet, Regiments Capital and Trillian corruption case has been arrested as the airport as he was about to board a plane.

The National Prosecuting Authority's investigating directorate and police cornered the man at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday night.

He was about to board a plane to fly to Dubai when he was handcuffed.

The NPA's Sindisiwe Seboka said the suspect was expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Wednesday morning.

“The arrest that emanates from money laundering of proceeds, which stemmed from contracts, which we are alleging were improperly awarded by Transnet to Regiments Capital as well as Trillian.”

