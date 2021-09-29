Alleged Gupta fixer Kubentheran Moodley granted R150,000 bail

Moodley was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport en route to Dubai on Tuesday. He is accused of improperly awarding Transnet contracts to Regiments Capital and Trillian.

JOHANNESBURG - A man accused of being one of the main fixers for the Gupta family, Kubentheran Moodley, has been granted bail of R150,000 by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The case began with State prosecutor, Lourain Kgaditsi, requesting a postponement, citing several reasons.

The defence insisted on continuing with a bail application and Magistrate Van Vuuren later delivered his judgment.

"It is in the interests of justice to set bail for the applicant, Mr Moodley. The bail is set in the amount, which the court thinks would cause him to stand his trial rather than flee."

The matter has been postponed to 28 February next year for further investigation.

As part of his Moodley's bail conditions, he must report to the Sandton Police Station twice a week and has already handed over his passport to the authorities.

