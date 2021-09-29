Alex Mall security guard accused of killing protestor remanded in custody

Residents vented their anger on the streets when officials from Joburg City Power removed illegal connections in the River Park and London Road areas. An altercation broke out between Alexandra locals and security personnel when residents tried to force their way into the mall.

JOHANNESBURG - An Alex Mall security guard accused of shooting and killing a protestor has been remanded in custody.

Elvis Mkhonto is accused of killing a man who was protesting outside the mall last week.

Residents vented their anger on the streets when officials from City Power removed illegal connections in the River Park and London Road areas.

An altercation broke out between Alexandra locals and security personnel when residents tried to force their way into the mall.

ALSO READ:

Suspect arrested for killing protester at Alex Mall

“Elvis Mkhonto was remanded until the 30th of September 2021 for a formal bail hearing. Following his appearance at the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Tuesday, the State alleges that Mkhonto shot one of the protesters in the area,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.