Woman dies after her car goes over Hartebeespoort Dam wall

Divers from the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) scoured the area around the submerged car and found the woman.

JOHANNESBURG - The body of a Centurion woman has been recovered from Hartbeespoort Dam.

The woman's vehicle reportedly went over the edge of the dam wall late on Monday and police were called to the scene.

Divers from the National Sea Rescue Institute scoured the area around the submerged car and found the woman.

She was declared dead after efforts to resuscitate her failed. Police have opened an inquest docket to try and establish exactly what happened.

Initial reports suggested she may have been travelling with a child.

"No sign of a was found in or around the vehicle when it was then confirmed by police that a baby had not been in the vehicle and the baby was safe with the deceased's relatives," the NSRI said in a statement.

Police have since opened an inquest docket.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.