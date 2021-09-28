Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane keeps cementing her place in history Kgothatso "KG" Montjane became the SA Spring Open champion for the second time after dominating Dutch former world number 1 Jiske Griffioen in the women's final on Saturday. Paralympics

SA Spring Open

Kgothatso "KG" Montjane

Avon beauty sponsorship JOHANNESBURG - South African wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso "KG" Montjane not only won the SA Spring Open this past weekend but has also bagged an Avon beauty sponsorship. Montjane became SA Spring Open champion for the second time after dominating Dutch former world number 1 Jiske Griffioen in the women's final on Saturday. The tennis ace defeated the Dutch second seed in a 6-1, 6-4 victory to repeat her triumph of 2019 at Ellis Park Tennis Courts in Johannesburg. Thanks to my support system for the support as always. pic.twitter.com/GRIw0EaJWJ Kgothatso Montjane (@KGmontjane1) September 25, 2021 Montjane was born with a congenital birth defect and went through a single amputation below the knee when she was just 12 years old. Talking to Eyewitness News,the Limpopo-born star expressed joy in her performance. "I’m very happy with my performance and results at the Spring Open". She also bagged the doubles title with Griffioen when they defeated Mariska Venter and Mabel Mankgele 6-1, 6-0. And now Africa's top wheelchair tennis player has been awarded an Avon beauty sponsorship. Avon said the sponsorship deal was in line with its new brand motto 'Watch Me Now', which underpins the importance of supporting and celebrating stories of triumph over adversity. Im happy to have partnered with @AvonSouthAfrica

Thanks for granting me an opportunity to reach my goals. pic.twitter.com/NB1QYTkadB Kgothatso Montjane (@KGmontjane1) September 22, 2021

History-making Montjane said the new sponsorship would contribute towards her being an even better athlete.

"Thanks, it means I will have more opportunity to keep improving my game and ranking and even doing better in big tournaments".

Montjane still has a few upcoming competitions before the year end where she will be flying the South African flag high.

"I still have the singles and doubles masters coming up in November in Orlando USA".

READ: Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane brings home two Wimbledon runners-up medals

The athlete made history earlier this year by being the first black South African woman to reach the final at Wimbledon while reaching the doubles final as well, and ending her 2021 Wimbledon campaign with runners-up singles and doubles category medals.

Montjane was the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete at Wimbledon when she was handed a wild card for the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament in London in 2018.

The 35-year-old competed at her first Paralympics in Beijing (2008), then London and Rio de Janeiro. In 2018, she became the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete in the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in the same calendar year. She also represented South Africa at the recent Paralympics in Tokyo.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.