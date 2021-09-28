Three women shot dead in Khayelitsha

Police say the bodies of the young women - aged between 17 and 21 - were discovered in a passage between the shacks on Monday night.

CAPE TOWN - Three young women have been shot dead in Khayelitsha.

Residents at the TT Block informal settlement claim they heard gunshots at around 8 pm on Monday.

Police say just a few minutes later, the bodies of the young women - aged between 17 and 21 - were discovered in a passage between the shacks.

The police's Novela Potelwa said: “All three victims had sustained gun shot wounds to their heads.”

Police have now instituted a 72-hour activation plan to mobilise resources to find their killers.

