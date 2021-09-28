Suspect in Milnerton taxi rank shooting makes first court appearance

Mbongeni Songo faces four counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

CAPE TOWN - A Nyanga man has made his first court appearance in connection with a taxi-related gun attack in Milnerton.

He was arrested by detectives from the provincial taxi violence unit on Monday.

Three people were killed at the Joe Slovo taxi rank last week while a fourth gunshot victim later died in hospital.

Songo is due back in the dock on 4 October for a bail application.

