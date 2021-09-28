Go

South Africa announces team to play New Zealand in Rugby Championship

The Springboks will take on New Zealand on Australia's Gold Coast on Saturday.

FILE: Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Picture: AFP
FILE: Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

BRISBANE - South Africa team announced on Tuesday for their sixth-round Rugby Championship clash with New Zealand on Australia's Gold Coast on Saturday:

South Africa (15-1):

Willie le Roux; Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Siya Kolisi (capt); Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth; Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese, Herschel Jantjies, Elton Jantjies, Frans Styen

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Sport

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA