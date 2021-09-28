South Africa announces team to play New Zealand in Rugby Championship
The Springboks will take on New Zealand on Australia's Gold Coast on Saturday.
BRISBANE - South Africa team announced on Tuesday for their sixth-round Rugby Championship clash with New Zealand on Australia's Gold Coast on Saturday:
South Africa (15-1):
Willie le Roux; Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Siya Kolisi (capt); Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth; Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche
Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese, Herschel Jantjies, Elton Jantjies, Frans Styen
