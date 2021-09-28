Solidarity Fund to table annual report on COVID-19 relief programmes

After the mass looting spree of government funds meant for to combat the spread and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Solidarity Fund has accounted for the money contributed every quarter since its inception.

JOHANNESBURG - The Solidarity Fund will on Tuesday morning release its integrated annual report following major strides in canvassing support for the COVID-19 relief programmes.

The fund, which was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year in March to collect and manage donations made by the public, business and political parties among others, has stepped up where the government failed.

READ MORE: Solidarity Fund in talks with health dept over vaccine programme funding

After the mass looting spree of government funds meant to combat the spread and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Solidarity Fund has accounted for the money contributed every quarter since its inception.

It also broadened its mandate to cover social programmes, which predate the pandemic, assisting victims of gender-based violence and poverty-stricken households among others.

The organisation’s response has been rooted in three pillars: health, humanitarian relief and behavioural change.

Solidarity Fund had raised R3.2 billion from the private sector, political parties, foundations, international partners and individuals by the time it celebrated its 12th month in existence.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.