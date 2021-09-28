Solidarity Fund says it's proud of its work; operates under strict governance

The fund was established in March last year to raise money from the public and other donors to help the country respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The Solidarity Fund said that it was proud of the work it had carried out in the past 18 months after it secured R3.4 billion in COVID-19 relief funds.

R2.6 billion has already been disbursed and allocated to health, humanitarian and behavioural change programmes.

The fund was established in March last year to raise money from the public and other donors to help the country respond to the pandemic.

The Solidarity Fund said that it had spent R1.6 billion on its health response, which included support to bolster national and provincial health departments’ plans and the national vaccine roll-out.

The fund’s chairperson, Gloria Serobe, said that they operated under the strictest governance standards.

The fund’s financial statements, however, received a qualified audit opinion over a portion of its revenue from third-party collection agent donations.

The auditors said that this was common with many non-profit organisations.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.