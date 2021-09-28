SA shed 86,000 jobs in Q2 - Stats SA

The drop in employment was largely due to decreases in the manufacturing sector, community services sector, construction, electricity and business services sectors.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa lost 86,000 jobs as the number of employed persons decreased from 9,652,000 in the first quarter of 2021 to 9,566,000 in the second quarter of 2021, according to data released by Stats SA on Tuesday.

There were increases in the mining and transport sectors, while the trade industry reported no change over the same period.