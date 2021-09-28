SA’s daily COVID infections continue to decrease

Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, 578 tests came back positive, with South Africa's official caseload approaching the 2.9 million mark.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been another significant decrease in South Africa’s daily COVID-19 infection rate but sadly the death toll has ramped up once again.

Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, 164 more deaths were recorded in this country, taking the known death toll to 87,216.

In the same cycle, 578 tests came back positive, with South Africa's official caseload approaching the 2.9 million mark.

Government wants to have at least 70% of the population inoculated by the end of the year.

So far, just under 17 million shots have been administered.