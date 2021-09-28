PSA welcomes appointment of Thobakgale as DCS national commissioner

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola announced Thobakgale's appointment on Monday. He replaces Arthur Fraser, whose contract was not renewed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) has welcomed the appointment of Makgothi Thobakgale as the acting National Commissioner for the Department of Correctional Services.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola announced Thobakgale's appointment on Monday.

He replaces Arthur Fraser, whose contract was not renewed.

Thobakgale has 17 years of senior management experience in public service.

The PSA said that it hoped that his appointment would restore the dented integrity of the Correctional Services Department.

Spokesperson Reuben Maleka: "We note his wide experience in the public service, his qualification in finance. We believe that Commissioner Thobakgale will have to deal with huge and serious challenges that are facing the Department of Correctional Services."

