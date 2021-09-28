Pregnant women hospitalised for COVID at higher risk of death - study

The study was recently published in the 'International Journal of Gynecology & Obstetrics'.

CAPE TOWN - A new study reveals that pregnant women hospitalised for COVID-19 face a higher risk of death than those admitted with other illnesses.

Researchers analysed data on pregnant women with the virus, hospitalised between 14 April and 24 November.

Thirty-six hospitals across the country submitted data on 673 pregnant women.

Around 32% were admitted for COVID-19 and the rest had other illnesses.

The study's co-principal investigator and head of the Global Surgery Division at the University of Cape Town (UCT), Associate Professor Salome Maswime: "The main thing that we found was that out of the 673 patients, 39 of them died. A high number of women were admitted to ICU."

She said that 106 of the women required critical care.

The study also found that maternal tuberculosis, and not HIV or other co-morbidities, was mostly associated with COVID-19 hospitalisation.

