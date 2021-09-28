Political parties continue making promises to get your vote

Some of the more outlandish manifesto proposals from opposition political parties like the Patriotic Alliance, include demolishing the Cape Town Stadium to make way for low cost housing.

CAPE TOWN - Abolishing the tender system, building affordable houses in Sandton and demolition of Cape Town Stadium to make way for low cost housing.

These are just some of the more radical pledges offered up by political parties in their local government elections manifestos.

READ MORE:

Julius Malema says EFF's manifesto is a contract of commitments

DA ready to take on ANC in local government elections, says Steenhuisen

Some of the more outlandish manifesto proposals from opposition political parties like the Patriotic Alliance, include demolishing the Cape Town Stadium to make way for low cost housing.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also has a similar idea for the upmarket Johannesburg neighbourhood of Sandton where it said it would build RDP houses if it won control of the city.

Housing was also a priority for the Democratic Alliance, which states it will continue to prioritise issuing title deeds to previously built and newly constructed state-subsidised housing, so recipients have legal ownership of their homes.

In its manifesto, the EFF commits to building of what it calls “self-reliant municipalities” by abolishing the tender system.

Every EFF-run municipality will also take over all municipal land.

The party also wants to establish municipal-owned abattoirs to source produce from black-owned livestock farmers.

GALLERY: RDPs in Sandton & clean water - EFF's manifesto launch

ANC WANTS TO FIX MISTAKES

On Monday might, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country’s future was linked to the renewal and unity of the African National Congress (ANC), and that while it had made mistakes, it would do better.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the launch of the ANC’s local government elections manifesto at Pretoria’s Church Square, where former presidents, Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, were also in attendance.

The ANC is fielding almost 10,000 candidates, of whom a quarter are younger than 30-years-old.

The party is seeking to turn around a steady decline in electoral support and has its sights set on regaining control of key metros, like Tshwane and Johannesburg, come polling day on 1 November.

Ramaphosa said that South Africans wanted the governing party to correct mistakes it had made and to serve all the people of the country.

"This evening we pledge to you, the people of South Africa, that we will do better, much better than we have done in the past. This is a pledge and this is what we dedicate ourselves to," Ramaphosa said.

GALLERY: ANC manifesto launch: 'We're leading a new era of accountability'

DA TAKES AIM AT ANC

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Saturday that the ANC was not capable of governing the country's municipalities anymore, adding it was time for the party to "step aside".

The DA is trying to dethrone the ANC in a number of municipalities and key metros at the local government elections in November.

The party launched its manifesto on Saturday calling on South Africans to vote the ANC out of power.

DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya said there was nothing to celebrate at a local level, calling it a “failed state”.

But she said real change at a national level had to start in local government.

“Local government is ground zero for turning our country around. If we want to see a more prosperous South Africa it must in the sphere of government closest to every citizen,” she said.

GALLERY: Singing, dancing and making promises - DA launches its manifesto

Thursday will see the Inkatha Freedom Party launching its manifesto.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.