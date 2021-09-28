Murder of three women in Khayelitsha prompts high police presence

The women's bodies were discovered on Monday night in the TT Block informal settlement.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Community Safety has offered to send additional law enforcement officers to a Khayelitsha community following the murders of three young women in the area.

MEC Albert Fritz on Tuesday said he was shocked and angered by the killings.

“I am on the way there to the community leaders to get a full explanation of what happened and also so I can call the police and find out what they found yesterday,” he said.

The women's bodies were discovered on Monday night in the TT Block informal settlement.

They are believed to be between the ages of 17 and 21 and the motive behind the killings is unclear.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.