Mother of Nolusindiso Bless still in shock, disbelief over her murder

Nolusindiso Bless (17) and two friends aged 20 and 21 were shot in the head by unknown suspects at around 8pm in Khayelitsha's TT block on Monday night.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha family has identified one of the three young women murdered in the TT Block informal settlement.

Police have instituted the 72-hour activation plan in search of the killer or killers.

Nolusindiso’s family was called to the scene on Monday night after the three bodies were discovered by residents in a passage between shacks.