Mother of Nolusindiso Bless still in shock, disbelief over her murder
Nolusindiso Bless (17) and two friends aged 20 and 21 were shot in the head by unknown suspects at around 8pm in Khayelitsha's TT block on Monday night.
CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha family has identified one of the three young women murdered in the TT Block informal settlement.
Nolusindiso Bless (17) and two friends, aged 20 and 21, were shot in the head by unknown suspects at around 8pm on Monday night.
Police have instituted the 72-hour activation plan in search of the killer or killers.
Nolusindiso’s family was called to the scene on Monday night after the three bodies were discovered by residents in a passage between shacks.
#KhayelitshaMurder #TripleMurder Bless and two of her friends were shot dead in neighbouring TT block informal settlement last night. No arrests have yet been made. This is the spot where residents found their bodies. SF pic.twitter.com/6MtQAARwx1EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2021
On Tuesday, relatives gathered at the family home.
Nontobeko, Nolusindiso’s mother, said that she was in a state of shock and disbelief following the murder of her youngest daughter.
She explained how she rushed to the crime scene as soon as she learnt about the shooting, only to find her daughter's body.
“I am very hurt. I don’t know what to do because she’s the only daughter I had, and I am sick. I thought she maybe was the one who was going to look after me.”
The motive for the murders has not yet been established.
