Mlambo-Ngcuka: Young women need concrete plans to help improve equality

JOHANNESBURG - Former executive director of the United Nations Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, is urging young women to have concrete plans to ensure that strategies to improve women's equality are implemented.

Mlambo-Ngcuka addressed a generational leadership youth dialogue on Tuesday where she spoke with young women about the issues that they were facing.

Some of the women raised concerns about teenage pregnancies, leadership development and equal opportunities in the workplace.

Mlambo-Ngcuka said it was important that young women come up with their own plans of achieving their leadership goals.

“Sometimes we hope, and hope is not a strategy. We have to have a plan; it must be measurable. Who? What? How? When? All those questions must be answered so that even the people that you work with who are part of your plan must know what their role is in this plan.”

