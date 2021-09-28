Mbeki endorses ANC manifesto: 'The commitments are the correct ones'

Former President Thabo Mbeki’s presence alongside members of the ANC as the party launched its 2021 election manifesto was a welcomed surprise for many of the hundreds gathered at Church Square.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) leader and president Thabo Mbeki said the commitments made by the party in its manifesto were the correct ones.

The former president - who until recently barely appeared alongside his comrades in the ANC - was among those who joined in the launch of the party’s 2021 local government election manifesto on Monday night.

Another former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe was also present at the event in Pretoria’s Church Square.

During the speech, the ANC’s current leader Cyril Ramaphosa complained that too many local government functions are being outsourced.

He also spoke of the high levels of unemployment and lack of services, all of which the ANC committed once more to addressing, if entrusted with running the majority of the country’s municipalities.

His arrival was greeted with cheers and applause and his presence signalled a rare nod in favour of the direction the ANC is moving in.

Mbeki briefly shared his thoughts on the manifesto with journalists on his way out of the venue.

"The commitments are absolutely the correct ones."

The former leader previously revealed that he could not publicly endorse the governing party as it had been dishonest with people, saying only in 2019 did the ANC begin to express some level of truth when communicating with voters.

He also told journalists he did not believe the ANC had yet achieved its much-talked about renewal project.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa has also explained how the ANC would go about picking its mayoral candidates.

“We have implemented rigorous elections vetting and interview process to select on ANC candidates.”

The ANC asked for voters in various districts where it lost power in 2016 to give it one more chance come 1 November.

