Mbalula: Transport Dept doesn't want to drown SA in debt over e-tolls

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that the date for the announcement on the future of e-tolls in Gauteng could not be determined at this stage as discussions around funding for the system continued to take place.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that his department did not want to "drown" the country in debt and must find a funding solution for the Gauteng e-tolls.

Mbalula was responding to a written question by the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Chris Hunsinger, who asked the minister for a date on which he would finally make an announcement on the future of e-tolls.

He was also asked what the delay was in making the announcement for the e-tolls that were completed in 2011.

The never-ending e-tolls saga looks set to continue after Cabinet rejected a funding proposal by the Transport and Finance departments.

Minister Mbalula said that the department tabled various funding options around the e-tolls for a Cabinet decision.

But after consideration of the options, Cabinet directed that both the Transport Department and Treasury re-look at the options and re-submit to Cabinet for consideration.

He said that the department was committed to finding a workable solution that did not “drown” the country in debt but was equally sensitive to the public’s concerns.

