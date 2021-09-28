Man accused of murdering UFH student Nosicelo Mtebeni to conduct own defence

Alutha Pasile made a brief appearance in court on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of the murder of Fort Hare University student Nosicelo Mtebeni has told the East London Magistrates Court he will conduct his own defence.

Pasile confessed to killing 23-year-old Mtebeni and dismembering her body last month.

While murder accused Pasile abandoned his bail application during his previous court appearance, he has now also refused legal assistance.

The murder of Mtebeni, who was a fourth-year law student, sparked widespread outrage during Women's Month.

Fort Hare students staged a protest outside court earlier on Tuesday demanding justice.

The case has been postponed until 9 November.

