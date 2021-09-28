Lamola says ANC not trying to ‘mask’ its failures in manifesto

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald acknowledges there will be challenges in delivering on its election promises but insists the party intends to deliver.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola on Tuesday said the African National Congress (ANC) was not trying to "mask" its failures.

He acknowledges there will be challenges in delivering on its election promises but insists the party intends to deliver.

On Monday, the ANC launched its 2021 election manifesto where party president Cyril Ramaphosa admitted the party had made mistakes in the past.

Ramaphosa pleaded with voters to give the ANC one more chance during the upcoming municipal elections.

Lamola said the ANC was busy dealing with corrupt officials and he promised that in time, there would be consequences.

“Investigations on their own take long and the long arm of the law does catch up with whoever is responsible. That is what the president said, that there will be no impunity for anyone for wrongdoing.”

