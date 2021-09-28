KZN tourism dept opens phase 2 of R20m relief fund applications

This will allow distressed industry's businesses and operators who missed the previous allocation to apply for financial assistance.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Tourism Department has on Tuesday opened the second phase of the R20 million COVID relief fund applications.



Over R800,000 was distributed to support 29 businesses and tour guides during the first phase of the program.

MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affair Ravi Pillay said: “We are relieving tourist destinations and our success relies on the thriving sector that includes tour operators, accommodation establishments, restaurants, tourist guides and other tourist offerings. It is essential that the value chain works in its entirety.”

Applications will be open until 29 October and anyone wanting to apply should have a look at the KwaZulu-Natal government website.

