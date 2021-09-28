Khayelitsha resident describes moment 3 women shot outside his home The deceased were between the ages of 17 and 21 and police have prioritised the investigation. SAPS

Khayelitsha

Gender-based violence

Femicide

Khayelitsha shootings CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha resident has described the moment three young women were shot dead outside his home. The motive for Monday night’s attack in the TT block informal settlement is unclear and there have been no arrests. The deceased were between the ages of 17 and 21 and police have prioritised the investigation. #KhayelitshaMurder #TripleMurder Bless and two of her friends were shot dead in neighbouring TT block informal settlement last night. No arrests have yet been made. This is the spot where residents found their bodies. SF pic.twitter.com/6MtQAARwx1 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2021

Residents lead us through a narrow passage among shacks to a spot where a small piece of police tape can be seen on the ground.

Opposite the tape, blood is visible in the sand.

That’s where the bodies of the three young women were found on Monday night.

They’d been shot in the head.

A resident said that he fell to the floor when he heard gunshots right outside his home at around 8pm on Monday night.

"I was inside the house when I heard arguments. Then after that, I heard the shots."

Standing at his front gate, the man pointed to where he saw the bodies - right in front of his property.

He knew one of the victims.

Police have launched a 72-hour activation plan to track down the killers.

