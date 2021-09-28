Gugulethu GBV activist Jacquelene Mpontsana's killer still on the run

Jacquelene Mpontsana was doused with petrol and set alight during a domestic dispute last week.

CAPE TOWN - A prayer service was held on Tuesday at the home of a murdered gender-based violence worker allegedly killed by her partner.

The 40-year-old had apparently just reunited with her boyfriend.

The Gugulethu community policing forum's Thembinkosi Mjuza said that Mpontsana's killer fled after the attack.

He said that it was painful listening to eyewitness accounts.

"The sad part is that those who witnessed it, they couldn't even see her, all they could see was the fireball running around."

Mpontsana was at the forefront of the fight against gender-based violence and femicide.

She was responsible for inspecting police stations to check for compliance in relation to assisting victims of GBV.

Mpontsana was first appointed in the Western Cape Department of Community Safety in 2005 and had since performed a number of different roles.

