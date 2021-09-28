Give ANC another chance to fight corruption, Ramaphosa urges voters

Launching his party’s local government elections manifesto in Tshwane last night, Cyril Ramaphosa admitted the ANC had made mistakes and promised it would do better.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said his administration had made strides in the past two years against state capture and corruption, both in government and within the African National Congress (ANC).

He said his party was now committed to make this happen at local government level.

Launching his party’s local government elections manifesto in Tshwane on Monday night, Ramaphosa admitted the ANC had made mistakes and promised it would do better.

“One of the biggest pledges the ANC makes to you is that we are doing things better and differently to make sure the best people run municipalities.”

READ MORE:

South Africans want ANC to correct its mistakes and serve all people - Ramaphosa

African National Congress manifesto for 2021 local govt elections

Ramaphosa highlighted the involvement of communities in choosing ward candidates, saying the almost 10,000 people it was fielding in the local government elections enjoyed their confidence.

“We want competent municipal managers. We want competent financial officers. We want competent engineers. We want all the people that are going to be deployed to be competent and we don’t want fly-by-nights,” he said.

He said the ANC’s mayoral candidates would be subjected to rigorous interviews.

“This is to ensure that every person who is placed in this crucial leadership position in ANC-led municipalities has the experience, capabilities and commitment to fulfil that responsibility,” said the ANC president.

Ramaphosa said there was progress at national level in fighting corruption and undoing state capture.

“We have done this both within government and within the ANC. We are committed to make this happen at local government level,” he said.

WATCH: ANC Local Government Elections Manifesto 2021

ONE MORE CHANCE

Armed with a begging bowl, the ANC has pledged to do better by communities in the country and is asking for one more chance to lead come 1 November.

While the ANC’s manifesto contained much of the same promises made year on year, it was also used as yet another moment to self-admonish over past sins.

Addressing the crowd, which clearly breached government’s own 500 capacity limit, the party president used the opportunity to admit to his party’s mistakes when it comes to leadership at local level.

“We have not always done the best that we were meant to do and we’ve not always done the best that we’re capable of doing.”

He told those in attendance - including former ANC president Thabo Mbeki and former party deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe - that the ANC understood communities were disappointed in the party and discouraged by its shortcomings.

When Ramaphosa highlighted the frustrations of joblessness, several attendees used posters to communicate just how dire the situation has become.

They’ve threatened to stay away from the elections if jobs are not guaranteed.

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe responded to this threat.

“Vote in numbers and vote for the ANC; you don’t vote DA into power and insult the ANC.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.