Fourways collision claims life of second person

It's understood that a truck carrying chemicals collided with two cars on the N1 north between the William Nicol and Rivonia offramps earlier on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Another person has died in hospital after a massive crash on the N1 in the Fourways area.

It brings to two the number of people who have been killed in Tuesday's accident, while two others remain critically injured.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring: "We quickly assessed the patients and found that a man from the burning vehicle had already succumbed to his injuries while a woman was in a critical condition while the truck driver was found critically injured and another woman from the overturned vehicle had escaped with only minor injuries. It is believed now that a follow-up from the hospital that the critically injured patient has also succumbed to their injuries."