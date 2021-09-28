Family of slain ANC ward councillor Tshepo Motaung want his killers jailed Motaung’s aunt, Malvin Montjane, said that all the family wanted now was for her nephew's killers to be arrested. African National Congress ANC

Tshepo Motaung JOHANNESBURG - The family of Tshepo Motaung said that they wanted justice for the ward councillor who was shot dead in Mabopane last Friday, allegedly over candidate selection ahead of the local government polls. Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to arrive at the Motaung family home, where several people in African National Congress (ANC) regalia are singing slogans. #TshepoMotaung Police Minister Bheki Cele and Gauteng Premier David Makhura are expected to visit the family of slain Tshwane ANC ward councillor Tshepo Motaung. ANC supporters are outside the home. MS pic.twitter.com/DWl8grhCVx EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2021

Cele will be joined by Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Motaung’s aunt, Malvin Montjane, described him as someone who was loved by all in his family, adding that his death had left them devastated.

"We are so helpless because the way they killed Tshepo was so painful."

Montjane said that all the family wanted now was for her nephew's killers to be arrested.

"Everybody who killed Tshepo must be in jail. That's all we want as a family," Montjane said.

Her call has been echoed by members of the ANC in ward 22 who gathered at the home, as they also said that they wanted their national leadership to act on the deadly factionalism in the party.

