Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith’s bribery case set down for 2 November

JOHANNESBURG - The bribery case against former African National Congress (ANC) parliamentarian, Vincent Smith, has been set down for 2 November by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg.

Smith is embroiled in bribery allegations of R800,000 related to the infamous Bosasa state capture scandal.

The State said that from 2009 to 2014, Smith chaired Parliament's portfolio committee on Correctional Services.

Bosasa received a catering contract of more than R838 million from the department.

Smith and his company, Euroblitz 48, which is the second accused in the matter, are each facing a corruption charge, while the former MP is also facing a fraud count.

The Investigating Directorate's Sindisiwe Seboka said: “The postponement is due to Smith appointing new lawyers as well as for the State to disclose the final indictment against Smith in his personal capacity as well as in his representative capacity for Euroblitz.”

