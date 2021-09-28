Elderly data capturer still waiting for apology from teacher who attacked her

Erica van den Heever has laid a criminal complaint with Limpopo police after she was attacked in the Capricorn High School principal's office by a teacher who sprayed hand sanitiser in her eyes while calling her a racist who was too old to work.

JOHANNESBURG - A 70-year-old staff member who was assaulted by a teacher at Capricorn High School said that her attacker had apologised to everyone except her.

She was called to the office two weeks ago after discovering a discrepancy in the teacher’s marks sheet.

The principal referred queries to the Limpopo Education Department, which said that it was investigating the incident.

Van den Heever said that if the teacher was brazen enough to attack her in front of the school’s principal, she shuddered to think what he might be capable of in the classroom.

“I’m just very sorry and sad that things like this happen at school. What could happen to a child if this could happen in front of a principal, between adults? It worries me.”

Having worked at the school since 1990, Van den Heever said that she was sad to see the decline of discipline there.

The data capturer has laid a complaint with police and is seeing an eye specialist.

This is the second attack at Capricorn this month alone.

On Spring Day, a video went viral showing a pupil lobbing an uncapped water bottle at a security guard, drenching the man in full view of jeering classmates on the quad.

