Elderly data capturer attacked with sanitiser, called racist at Limpopo school

Data capturer Erica van den Heever (70) picked up a discrepancy in the teacher’s latest marks sheet and reported the problem to his head of department. She thought the teacher would explain the discrepancy but instead, he launched a vitriolic attack in the principal's office.

JOHANNESBURG - Just weeks after a pupil was captured on video hurling an open water bottle at an unsuspecting security guard at Capricorn High, Eyewitness News can reveal that a staff member has been attacked in the principal's office by a colleague at the same school in Limpopo.

Data capturer Erica van den Heever (70) was called to a meeting on 13 September in the principal’s office to discuss a teacher’s latest marks sheet.

She said that, without being provoked in any way, the teacher lashed out at her, calling her racist and too old to do her job, before spraying sanitiser in her eyes.

Van den Heever said that she still could not believe what happened in the principal’s office.

“He asked to be excused from the meeting, got up, walked around and picked up the sanitiser and sprayed it in my eyes. Unfortunately, I did not have my glasses on. It was so sore, it was so painfully sore,” Van den Heever said.

The experienced data capturer has worked at Capricorn High school since 1990.

She picked up a discrepancy in the teacher’s latest marks sheet and reported the problem to his head of department.

She thought the teacher would explain the discrepancy but instead, he launched a vitriolic attack.

Van den Heever laid a criminal complaint against the teacher and said that he’d since tried to make amends to everyone except her.

“He apologised to the principal, the chairperson of the school but nothing to me,” Van den Heever explained.

The provincial education department has condemned the attack and said that investigations were under way.

Worries around thuggery at Capricorn High School were raised earlier this month when a video went viral showing a pupil walking up to a security guard and hurling an open water bottle at him, in full view of cheering peers.

