Cele: Names and faces of Tshepo Motaung's killers known to police

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that after speaking to officers on the case, he was satisfied that there had been significant progress.

MABOPANE - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the names and faces of Tshepo Motaung’s alleged killers were known to police.

While visiting Motaung’s home in Mabopane on Tuesday, Cele said that the attack on the African National Congress (ANC)’s ward 22 councillor was beyond brutal.

Motaung was shot execution-style while travelling with his uncle and nephew last Friday.

Minister Cele described the fatal attack: "Using 20 bullets, I don't know why. Not just from a revolver but from a high-caliber R5 rifle."

"We have a glimpse of who we are wanting with the trigger pullers. But those are not the people we want. We will find them, we know them now. The people we want are the plotters and planners."

The minister said that police would not be drawn on politics and factional battles as their main job was to bring Motaung’s killers to book.

