Cele, Makhura to visit family of slain Tshwane councillor Tshepo Motaung

African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor Tshepo Motaung was shot dead in Mabopane, north of Pretoria, while driving home last Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele and Gauteng Premier David Makhura are expected to visit the family of slain Tshwane African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor Tshepo Motaung on Tuesday.

Motaung was shot dead in Mabopane, north of Pretoria, while driving home last Friday.

On Monday, violence broke out in the area allegedly over the ANC candidate selections.

ALSO READ: ANC to convene meeting to discuss killings within the party

Debris could still be seen strewn across the Molefe Makinita Highway in Mabopane after Monday’s violent protest.

Several police cars could be seen in the area, which remains calm with local businesses operating as usual.

Cele, Makhura and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko will on Tuesday visit the home of Motaung as the ANC meets to discuss violence within the party ahead of local government elections.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.